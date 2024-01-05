The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a mobile pop-up experience celebrating all things Hello Kitty with delicious treats and HelloKitty collectibles that are exclusively available only on the truck or at the brick & mortar shop in California.

The first HelloKitty Cafe Truck was first launched in 2014 and today there are two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks crisscrossing the country with over 100 U.S. cities visited to-date.

The Giant Hello Kitty Cookie and Hello Kitty Cafe Mugs are signature items. Some newer offerings include a Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush and a Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visit to Arden Fair in Sacramento

Saturday, January 6th

10am to 7pm

Arden Fair, near Sears and Forever 21

1689 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95815