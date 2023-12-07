Local nonprofit organizations and other groups including Helping Hands OV – Orangevale- Fair Oaks, Kiwanis Orangevale-Fair Oaks, Orangevale Women’s Club, CAUSEplay for Hope, The Orangevale Fair Oaks Food Bank, Growing Past Today, California Storm and Sacramento Blankets for Kids are coming together for the Third Annual Let It Snow Toy Project.

The venue is transformed into a winter wonderland where predetermined children of all ages in need can experience Santa’s workshop and walk away with gifts of their choosing. No parents are allowed in the workshop, so it is a magical experience strictly for the children. From dolls, blocks, electronics, gift cards, personal hygiene necessities and even a bicycle or scooter with helmet, this shopping spree warms hearts in the cold weather. This year over 200 children will attend the event, and thousands more at a local receiving home will receive gifts.

Businesses are accepting new, unwrapped toys, bikes, scooters, and helmets between now and December 10th to fill Santa’s workshop and bring joy to these children in need. You can drop off your donation at any of the participating locations: Badfish Coffee & Tea, Toro Z Fitness, Dairy Queen Orangevale, Katie Yount State Farm, Rose Senior Placement, Luz Johnson LPL Financial, Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary, Mode Brewing.

