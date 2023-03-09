HER World is an entrepreneurial network of brands, consignment boutique, and a craft beer line dedicated to amplifying spaces for women, by women. With a desire to catapult women in business into their next level, HER World positions themselves as a launching pad – providing mentorship, empowerment, resources, and a pathway to an additional stream of income with retail store placement in HER World Market.
916-518-6543
www.herworldxo.com
