HER World is an entrepreneurial network of brands, consignment boutique, and a craft beer line dedicated to amplifying spaces for women, by women. With a desire to catapult women in business into their next level, HER World positions themselves as a launching pad – providing mentorship, empowerment, resources, and a pathway to an additional stream of income with retail store placement in HER World Market.



916-518-6543

www.herworldxo.com

