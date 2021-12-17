Holiday Entertaining
Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with a few entertaining ideas to help you this holiday season.
JURA E8 Piano Black
Elevate your coffee experience at home with the JURA E8. It brews 17 different specialties – from espresso to flat white and latte macchiato – always freshly ground, not capsuled. $2,399 for the E8 Piano Black / $2,499 for the E8 Chrome. www.JURA.com
Santa Clausthaler Non Alcoholic Holiday Beer is Coming to Town
Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.
Sphera, plant-based boba pearls
Sphera are plant-based boba pearls that will add a burst of flavor to any entree, dessert or cocktail! They are plant-based, vegan and gluten-free, and available in over a dozen flavors on Amazon.
Poo~Pourri – Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
Poo~Pourri is made with a blend of NATURAL ESSENTIAL OILS and other top secret ingredients, our revolutionary Before-You-Go Toilet Spray makes going #2 easy-breezy without making you sneezy! Perfect to have on hand for your holiday party…also a great gift.
Holiday Entertaining
Holiday Entertaining