Join them for Sac Vendor Connects 5th Annual Holiday Sip & Shop this year hosted at Hanford Ranch Winery.

With a hand-curated selection of 40 local vendors, ensuring you’ll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Plus, partake in their heartwarming toy drive in partnership with Toys from Aiyana (benefiting children in Sutter & UC Davis hospitals). With a visit from Santa, delightful food, and more, it’s a day filled with joy and community.





5th Annual Holiday Sip & Shop

Sunday, December 10th

12:00pm- 4:00pm

Hanford Ranch Winery -13200 Loll Rd Galt, Ca 95632