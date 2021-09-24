Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for all your home, health and wellness needs.

Plink Garbage Disposal Cleaner

Plink® Garbage Disposal Freshener and Cleaner is a convenient, economical and easy way to freshen the disposal with natural ingredients between disposal deep cleanings. Plink washes away foul odors, leaving the sink, disposal and whole kitchen smelling fresh.

Kodiak Cakes

7g of protein, 100% whole grain rolled oats

For people who want to tackle their day by getting the most out of their meals, Kodiak Cakes provides healthy, delicious foods that are packed with the nutrients you need to help you

conquer today’s frontier. https://kodiakcakes.com/

Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey

Comvita is the market leader in Manuka Honey, upholding standards that exceed stringent certifications for product quality and efficacy. Comvita’s UMF 5+ Manuka Honey is made from the nectar of the Manuka flower in the pristine forests of New Zealand and is designed to be part of your daily wellness routine with its unique health qualities that encourage the body’s natural healing. Please visit www.comvita.com for more information.

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com