Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California
Wildfire Watch
Coronavirus
Inside California Politics
Politics
National and World News
Destination California
Entertainment
Business
Podcasts
BestReviews
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Traffic Map
Watch Live
Top Stories
Man testifies against R. Kelly in sex-trafficking trial
Even as COVID cases rise, US Open, other events welcome fans
Jesse Jackson’s wife out of ICU, still on oxygen for COVID
S&P 500, Nasdaq notch more records even as the Dow slips
Morning
Family Focus
Open For Business
Adopt a Pet
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Warnings
Destination California
Sports
Final Quarter
High school football scores
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Kings
Baseball
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Supporting Small Businesses
Conversations for Change
Save Sac Restaurants
Class of 2021
In Your Neighborhood
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Home In 15
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Aug 30, 2021 / 02:08 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2021 / 02:09 PM PDT
9280 W. Stockton Blvd. Suite 224
Elk Grove, 95758
(916) 439-2938
homein15.com
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't miss
VOTE NOW: Final Quarter’s Friday Night Fan Favorite
Exclusive poll: Californians split on Newsom as recall election nears
DMV offers free REAL ID upgrade
Video
Who is running in the California recall?
More Featured
Latest News
Man testifies against R. Kelly in sex-trafficking trial
Even as COVID cases rise, US Open, other events welcome fans
Jesse Jackson’s wife out of ICU, still on oxygen for COVID
S&P 500, Nasdaq notch more records even as the Dow slips
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
UN hails end of poisonous leaded gas use in cars worldwide
More News