Home & Landscape Expo

(The Hill) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is developing plans to increase oversight of controversial quick response teams within the Border Patrol that immigration advocates say helped cover up incidents of abuse by agents.

The department is due to release a memo to address growing criticism of "critical incident teams" (CITs), issuing new standards while consolidating internal investigative power in the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), housed in Border Patrol’s oversight agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).