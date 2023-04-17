HomeAid is Proud to Host The Only Private Golf Tournament of 2023 at Edgewood. This is the 8th year for our HomeAid Sacramento Golf Tournament at Edgewood Lake Tahoe, which is a major fundraiser for HomeAid. HomeAid Sacramento’s mission is to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement, and education.



homeaidsac.org

1536 Eureka Rd., Roseville CA 95661

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction