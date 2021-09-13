SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden is providing last-minute help Monday to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall election.

The only other time a recall election was held in California, in 2003, voters removed Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. Voting ends Tuesday in the race that could oust Newsom, a first-term Democrat, and it's being watched ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when control of Congress and more than half of governorships are in play.