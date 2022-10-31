Honey and The Trapcat is a new twist to an old favorite.

Front Street is home to Sacramento’s newest yet oldest hidden gem.

Their goal is to create a comfortable and welcoming vibe through the downstairs entrance, which extends a half block underneath historic Sacramento to a huge courtyard patio.

From the unique bar program that goes without a menu, to an easy eatin’ kitchen,

Honey and The Trapcat is the go-to spot for eats, drinks and good times in the Sacramento area.





Spirited Halloween & Endless Cocktails

www.honeyandthetrapcat.com & www.OldSacramento.com