Akire Design & Productions Presents Honky Tonk Harvest

E2 Family Winery 9301 W Hwy 12. Lodi

Website: www.honkytonkharvest.com

November 5, 2022

3 pm – 9 pm

9301 W. Hwy 12 Lodi, CA

Bringing the country to the country. Honky Tonk Harvest Country music concert is a one-day music festival being held at E2 winery celebrating the end of harvest season on Saturday November 5, 2022, from 3 pm – 5 pm. Harvest season for any winery or farm is hard work, most of us enjoy the result, farm to fork or glass. HTHarvest honors the farm workers, grape growers, wine makers, and all agricultural and animal farmers, who are the true cowboys, backbone of our country, and come home with dirt on their boots.

Come join the fun of live country music, shop, drink and eat, and of course dance!!

