WITH 33 RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING, SACRAMENTO’S EXCLUSIVE DINING EXPERIENCE “DINE DOWNTOWN”

BEGINS THIS FRIDAY, JANUARY 13-22

Popular culinary program continues with new restaurants and special guest chefs

Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 18th annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, starts this Friday, January 13 and continues through January 22, 2023. With a total of 33 restaurants participating, eight are new restaurants to the program and all have the option to serve Dine Downtown’s popular three-course, prix fixe menus for dinner for a flat $45. Plus, several participating restaurants will host special guest chefs and menus only offered during those two weeks, solidifying Dine Downtown as an exclusive and coveted experience that is uniquely Sacramento. As an added value to restaurant goers, the first 2,000 diners will receive limited edition SWAG.

In addition, Downtown Sacramento Partnership is partnering with the Food Literacy Center as the official charity partner of Dine Downtown. $1 from every meal sold from a Dine Downtown menu will be donated to the Food Literacy Center, which teaches children in low-income elementary schools cooking, nutrition, gardening, and active play to improve their health, environment, and economy.

“Now more than ever is the time to support your community,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “Sacramento is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, including two newly rated Michelin restaurants. The post-holiday lull is the perfect time to opt-in to an exclusive experience that celebrates the best that the area has to offer.”

Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides support to local restaurants during a critically important (and usually slower) period for the industry. In its nearly two decade run to-date, Dine Downtown has generated more than $6 million in restaurant sales for central city restaurants.

Dine Downtown menus are now available online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown