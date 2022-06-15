Beers In Sac and Sac Food & Booze are putting on this charity event to benefit local 501 (c)(3) City of Refuge Sacramento presented by JP Morgan Chase & Co.

14 Local Restaurants and Food Trucks will battle it out for the Judges and the People’s Vote for the Best Hot Chicken in Sacramento! Attendees will receive unlimited hot chicken tastings, a commemorative glass, unlimited beer samples from 12 local breweries, desserts and a welcome cocktail by The Roost, Dj Nocturnal and DJ Lions in Paris along with lawn games by Flatstick Pub.

This is a family friendly event. Kids 5 & under are free

Use Promo Code: Studio40 for $15 off tickets

