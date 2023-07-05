Sac Hot Chicken Battle is presented by Beers In Sac and Sac Food & Booze benefiting local 501 (c)(3) City of Refuge Sacramento. 14 Local Restaurants and Food Trucks will battle it out for the Judges and the People’s Vote for the Best Hot Chicken in Sacramento! Attendees will receive unlimited hot chicken tastings, a commemorative glass, unlimited beer samples from 15 local breweries, including wine & cider, desserts and a welcome cocktail by Midtown Spirits, Dj Nocturnal along with lawn games by Tipsy Putt. This is a family friendly event. Kids 5 & under are free Use Promo Code: Studio40 for $5 off tickets.

Sunday, July 9, 2023

General Admission 3-6p ,

VIP Access begins at 2pm

Southside Park, 2115 6th St. Sacramento, CA 95818

GA $50, VIP Sold Out, Kids 6-12 $20