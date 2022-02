SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced a new program Monday to deter thefts of catalytic converters, which have been increasing.

American catalytic converters, located on the underside of cars, have had rhodium, a valuable metal, since the mid-1970s. Often, thieves try to steal the converter for the rhodium. The device is meant to clean pollutants and prevent them from entering the atmosphere.