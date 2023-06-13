Nashville country duo Hunter and Jordan are back in town doing a string of dates in Northern California including Sac Yard, Red Hawk Casino, Powerhouse Pub and headlining the Rancho Murietta Music Festival.

Hunter and Jordan’s music was recently featured on ABC’s The Bachelor and they just released four consecutive singles with over 1 million Spotify streams.



TOUR DATES

Tuesday 6/13 Sac Yard Community Tap House

Thursday 6/15 Powerhouse Pub

Friday 6/16 Red Hawk Casino

Saturday 6/17 Rancho Murietta Music Festival