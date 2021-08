(KTLA) — With coronavirus case rates again on the rise and the delta variant circulating, the Los Angeles City Council is set to consider whether the city should start requiring residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor settings.

Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell on Wednesday introduced a motion that would require vaccine proof indoors at restaurants, bars, gyms, stores, spas, movie theaters, concert venues and sporting events.