Infinite Diesel and UTV Performance is Northern California’s premier diesel and UTV repair facility. They offer repairs, maintenance and aftermarket performance parts. They specialize in diesel and side by side machines but are also a full automotive repair facility. They have a state of the art 5,000 sq ft facility with 2,000 sq ft retail parts store and apparel.

Infinite Diesel grand opening

September 18th – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4253 Sunset ln. ste a, shingle springs

Check in on social – get free drinks & tacos

@infinitedieselandutv

Infinitedieselandutv.com

(530) 677-9229