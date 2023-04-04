Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club gives back to our community through our Laugh It Forward Fundraising shows. This week’s fundraiser is to benefit Gifts to Share Inc. $25 of every admission will be donated towards the wheelchair softball team to attend Nationals. This event is hosted by Phat Joe with Headliner Insane Wayne & friends.
1207 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
916-446-8128
www.laughsunlimited.com
