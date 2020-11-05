Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Business
Conversations for Change
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
San Diego elects youngest House representative in California
Secretary of state: 190,150 ballots still have to be counted in Nevada
Uber’s food delivery business outshines core rides service
Trump campaign’s Nevada legal effort is over
Election Results
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Inside the Home of a Packers Fanatic
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 02:03 PM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 02:04 PM PST
NFL On Fox
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Tonight at 5pm on Fox40
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Legal battle launched as presidential race still too close to call
San Diego elects youngest House representative in California
Secretary of state: 190,150 ballots still have to be counted in Nevada
Live election updates: President Trump delivers remarks as ballot counting continues in several battleground states
Live
Democrats retain House control, but Republicans stop broad expansion
Video
Photos: Dozens arrested in several US cities during election protests
Gallery
What effect could Trump’s lawsuits have on the election?
Watch: Biden urges patience as vote count presses on
Video
When will Georgia be called for Trump or Biden?
Video
More Your Local Election Headquarters
Don't miss
Conversations for Change: Submit suggestions
Video
Conversations for Change: Cathy Thao
Video
Conversations for Change: James ‘Faygo’ Clark
Video
A user’s guide to the statewide propositions on the November ballot
Video
More Featured
Latest News
San Diego elects youngest House representative in California
Secretary of state: 190,150 ballots still have to be counted in Nevada
Uber’s food delivery business outshines core rides service
Trump campaign’s Nevada legal effort is over
Live election updates: President Trump delivers remarks as ballot counting continues in several battleground states
Live
Roseville police searching for suspect in armed robbery
More News