The International Depression Glass Club show provides attendees an opportunity to see and purchase vintage items to complete their collection or that they saw at grandma’s growing up.



The International Depression Glass Club was established in 1971. Many years ago, when so-called “Depression Glass” was a hot new collectible there were few, if any, books on the subject, and one of the best ways to learn about the glass was to share information with other collectors.

The founders of our club also organized a “Glass Show,” which is similar to an Antique show, except that all the vendors sold is glassware. At the time, “regular” Antique shows wouldn’t permit dealers in “Depression Glass” to exhibit at their shows, so collectors organized “Glass Shows” in order to be able to buy and sell “Depression Glass.” Their club was one of the first clubs to organize a show, and now has the distinction of having the longest-running show on the west coast.

Briefly, the term “Depression Glass” refers to American made glassware produced roughly during the time period of the “Great Depression” — from about the mid-1920s through the mid-1940s. However, many collectible patterns fall outside this range. Since then the show has expanded to include China, pottery, silver and linens.

Many collectors got their start by inheriting some glass from grandma or aunt Betty – someone who originally obtained the glass around the time it was manufactured, and who kept it all those years.



January 21-22, 2023



Saturday, January 21st – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday, January 22nd – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

$6.00 per person, $5.00 per person with ad. (2 for 1 on Sunday)

Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 6151 H Street, Sacramento CA 95819

209-606-0309

http://www.idgc.org