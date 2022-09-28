Free holiday event like no other! Gracias Christmas Cantata coming to Sacramento | Studio 40 Live | FOX40 News!

Gracias Christmas Cantata is a show-stopping musical event that has amazed millions of people in over 40 countries and that’s coming to Sacramento to delight audiences with the sounds of the award-winning Gracias choir. Philip Jung and Jennifer Schadel with International Youth Fellowship is here to share details about this holiday production you can see for free.



For Tickets, visit:

CHRISTMASCANTATA.US