(NEXSTAR) – Pepsi is hyping up its Halftime Show with a full-length trailer showcasing all five performers scheduled to take the stage during Super Bowl LVI.

The trailer, which runs nearly four minutes, devotes individual segments to Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre, and ends with all five assembling outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, ahead of the Big Game.