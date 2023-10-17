About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co.’s dedication to excellence extends beyond the food. The brand fosters a sense of community and togetherness, ensuring that each visit is a memorable experience. The brand’s Delta Shores location will be open every day from 11a.m. to 9p.m and 11a.m. to 10p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, offering a convenient dining option for lunch, dinner or takeout. The brand is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 27 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand’s Ohana, please visit https://www.IslandFinPoke.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction