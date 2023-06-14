Return of The Crawdad Festival

The Crawdad Festival is a culturally based outdoor event which takes place on Main Street and alongside of the Delta River.

The event draws upon the culture and cuisine of Louisiana with a French Quarters look and feel and includes authentic sounds of Zydeco, Cajun, Blues, and Louisiana based Rock n’ Roll. With live entertainment, exciting activities, tons of crawdads, an array of international food and desserts, a festive atmosphere and much, much more! This is a great event for all ages. So, bring your family and friends, celebrate the father’s and enjoy a fun packed family 2-day event!





Saturday & Sunday, June 17-18, 2023

10am-8pm Saturday & Sunday

Main Street, Isleton CA 95641