It’s National Cheese Day! What better way to celebrate than with the cheesiest mac ‘n cheese?!

Cheesiest Mac ‘N Cheese

Ingredients

10 ounces elbow pasta

1/4 cup butter

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon mustard powder

4 cups milk

1/4 cup cornstarch

4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

Original ParmCrisps, crushed

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir salt and mustard powder into melted butter and remove saucepan from heat. Whisk milk and cornstarch together in a bowl until smooth; stir into butter mixture until well blended. Return saucepan to stove; cook milk mixture, stirring constantly, over medium heat until sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat. Stir 3 cups Cheddar cheese into sauce until heat from sauce melts cheese. Add pasta to cheese sauce and stir well; pour into the prepared baking dish. Combine remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese, ParmCrisps, 1 teaspoon butter, and mustard powder in a bowl; sprinkle over pasta mixture. Bake in the preheated oven until top is crunchy, about 30 minutes.