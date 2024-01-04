Erin King is the Founder and Director of Izumi-Wellspring Center based out of Stockton, CA. Through Izumi-Wellspring Center, Erin offers hospitality for spiritual well being through classes, workshops, and 1:1 consultations. Erin defines spiritual well being as having a relationship with self, others (human, animals, plants), and the greater Mystery.
Special Event
Beyond the Circle: A Mandala for the New Year Ahead / Seeking Your Inner North Star
Saturday, January 6, 2024
10am – 12pm
Bread of Life Center, 1260 Fulton Ave. Suite A, Sacramento, CA 95822
Website: https://www.izumiwellspring.com/
Facebook: izumiwellspring
Instagram: izumiwellspringcenter