30 beers on tap, family & dog friendly with rotating food trucks. Open Wednesday-Sunday.

Zoo Trivia on June 28th at 6:30pm: Hang out with zoo staff and test your knowledge at Animal Trivia! First round of 3 starts at 6:30pm and is free to play. Food: Sacramento Pizza Love

Rare Bird Tropical Hazy IPA beer: On tap in the taproom and limited locations around town

Donation Tap beneficiary for the month of June: Anytime someone orders from the donation tap they donate half!



1323 Terminal St., West Sacramento

(916)873-8659

https://www.jackrabbitbrewingcompany.com/