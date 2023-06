Hit and Run is something we all want to avoid, Michel Akiva is here to explain what happens, what to expect and what to do in a hit and run

If you have additional questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Jacoby & Meyers for a free consultation. Their law firm works on a contingency fee basis, and we never charge for consultations.

You can also follow them on Instagram for behind-the-scenes insights: https://www.instagram.com/jacobyandmeyers/