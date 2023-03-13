Jahri’s World is looking to expand his reach in childhood education through music, by creating songs with social, emotional and educational topics such as: ABCs, State Capitals, days of the week, counting and much more. His goal is to help children learn and retain basic academic and social skills using the rhythmic melodies of pop culture tunes. These include fun and upbeat songs that the entire family can enjoy! Jahri’s World is tailored focused toward children with learning disabilities. You can preview his work by clicking on the link below to my YouTube page- Jahri’s World. Here you can see music videos I have written as well as live performances. I perform at school events , community events, kid parties, weddings, any events that involve the youth music, and dancing. Jahri’s World is looking to put together fun music Festivals in the Sacramento area to bring awareness of Autism in the community. Here are links to some of the work of Jahri’s World.

