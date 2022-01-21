Jaquiski Tartt

(The Hill) - Adults ages 65 and older who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are nearly 50 times more likely to be hospitalized than seniors who have received a full vaccine course and a booster shot, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data shows that unvaccinated seniors are 49 times more likely to go to the hospital than those that have been boosted. Similarly, unvaccinated adults ages 50 to 64 are 44 times more likely to go to the hospital compared to their vaccinated and boosted counterparts, according to the data.