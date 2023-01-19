Jayna Gyro’s menu features traditional Greek items including gyro chicken or beef and lamb pitas in house-made lavash wrap to house-made dolmades and octopus salad. Dips include hummus, baba ghanoush and tzatziki along with Turkish inspired desserts such as kunefe and baklava. Over half the menu features vegetarian dishes including a roasted chickpea gyro and gyro bowls and halal meat for its lamb burgers.
3101 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA
(916)-899-2708
jaynagyro.com
