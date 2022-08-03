Napa Restaurateur Yusuf Topal Opens Jayna Gyro in East Sacramento

Greek Inspired Menu Offers Culturally Exciting Eats and Mediterranean Food in Neighborhood Gathering Place

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (August 2, 2022) – Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork culinary offerings has a new addition with the opening of Jayna Gyro this week in East Sacramento at the corner of Alhambra and Folsom Blvd. The restaurant and bar provide culturally exciting eats to the Sacramento food landscape with its Greek and Mediterranean inspired menu under the operation of Napa restaurateur Yusuf Topal.

“We are so honored to bring our food to Sacramento with the opening of Jayna Gyro in East Sacramento,” said Jayna Gyro and Tarla Grill Owner Yusuf Topal. “Sacramento shares our passion for creating places that neighbors and families can gather together over incredible and diverse food inspired by culture and local ingredients.”

Jayna Gyro’s menu features traditional Greek items including chicken or beef and lamb gyro pitas in house-made lavash wrap to house-made dolmades and octopus salad. Dips include hummus, baba ghanoush and tzatziki along with Turkish inspired desserts such as kunefe and baklava. Over half the menu features vegetarian dishes including a roasted chickpea gyro pita and gyro bowls and halal meat for its lamb burgers. In addition, the menu features a “Family Meal” of whole rotisserie chicken with Mediterranean salad and Greek fries for $29.95 and cocktails to go. For sweet tooths, frozen Greek yogurt is available with a choice of baklava, olive oil and sea salt, Nutella and hazelnut or honey lemon toppings.

Tarla Executive Chef Kadriye Baspehlivan developed the menu with Topal inspired by their shared heritage and passion for culturally exciting eats. Baspehlivan moved to Napa, CA from Turkey after finishing a business administration degree to study at the Culinary Institute of America where she worked her way up from intern to Executive Chef at Tarla Grill. For Jayna Gyro’s rotisserie chicken, she marinates the Mary’s Free-Range Chicken for three days in a champagne vinegar and spice brine and serves it with a Napa chardonnay reduced gravy.

Operations and customer experience is led under General Manager Demetri Gregorakis. A Sacramento native, Gregorakis is a first generation Greek and former co-owner of BlackBird. He started his career in Greece and has worked over 17 years in the industry, most recently at The Rind in midtown Sacramento.

Jayna Gyro’s space was created with the neighborhood in mind as a place that one can grab-and-go on a lunch break or sit at the bar and enjoy a beer or cocktail with a lamb burger. The space’s décor is inspired by the rich culture and colors of the Greek Isles through the collaboration of Mendy Peterson of MHPDesign and renowned muralist Maren Conrad. Peterson worked closely with Topal and Conrad to understand their vision and gather both new and vintage Mediterranean pieces to create yet another curated space to elevate the experience for the guest. Conrad’s murals bring to life the sparkling turquoise waters of the Greek Islands with Medusa murals and shimmers of gold and silver.

Jayna Gyro’s first location was opened at the Emeryville Public Market in 2020 during the Pandemic. It is the shared vision of Yusuf Topal and business partner Doron Perkins. Topal brings nearly 30 years of experience in hospitality and restaurants. In 2011, he opened Tarla Mediterranean Bar and Grill in downtown Napa and Napkins Bar and Grill in 2013. Tarla Grill offers a straight-forward, yet sophisticated menu of Mediterranean and California fusion food and was first listed in the Michelin Guide in 2015. Perkins is a former American professional basketball player and current assistant coach for Maccabi Tel Aviv. The business partners believe “success is in the effort” and are passionate about the guest experience in their food and service.

Jayna Gyro is located at 3101 Folsom Blvd in East Sacramento. It includes patio dining and a private room for events. Operating hours are from 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Follow Jayna Gyro on Instagram at @jaynagyro or learn more at Jaynagyro.com.