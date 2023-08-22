Since 1978 CBS has been celebrating traditional Jewish foods with the greater Sacramento community. Step into a world of culinary delight and immerse yourself in the rich flavors of Jewish cuisine at the 46th Jewish Food Faire! From the moment you take your first bite, you’ll be transported to a place where tradition meets innovation, and every dish tells a story. You order your food and pick up. Not a festival, food pick up only.



Place your order at https://46thjewishfoodfaire.org

