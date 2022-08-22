COMING SEPTEMBER 18, 2022

Celebrating Jewish Cuisine, Culture, and Connections: Our Pre-50 Year Anniversary for Congregation Beth Shalom

In 1978, a group of CBS members thought it would be a great venture to celebrate traditional Jewish food with the greater Sacramento community. Some 45 years later, the Food Faire is where we continue to celebrate Jewish cuisine, culture, and community connections. This family-friendly community event features delicious, traditional foods, and hard-to-find specialty items. Place your order today and pick it up on September 18th at Congregation Beth Shalom.





45th CBS Jewish Food Faire

September 18, 2022

9:00 am to 4:00 pm

4746 El Camino Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608

916-485-4478

https://45thjewishfoodfaire.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoJewishFoodFaire,

https://www.instagram.com/sacjewishfoodfaire/