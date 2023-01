J.J. Pfister Distilling Company is a family owned distillery offering a portfolio of spirits hand crafted from grain to bottle right here in Sacramento. They have a restaurant on site open Thursday through Sunday with Trivia Night on Thursdays 6:30p-8:30p and a brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays. A Private Barrel Room is available to rent for your next celebration.



J.J. Pfister Distilling Co

9819 Business Park Dr

Sacramento CA

jjpfister.com