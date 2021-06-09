A totally improvisational, “live” in the moment, hi-energy, innovative, infectious musical performance developed on the streets of S.F., CA. Featuring the creative drum and percussion stylings of Sacramento artist, John F. King II. This is done using a handcrafted and meticulously designed drumset consisting of pots and pans and garbage cans, amongst various other every day household items.





Denios Roseville Farmers Market & Swap Meet

Food Court @ corner of Vinyard Rd & Atkinson St

Every Saturday and Sunday (rain or shine) 10am till 3pm

Roseville, CA

$6 entry fee

www.deniosmarket.com