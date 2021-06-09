John F. King

Studio40 LIVE
A totally improvisational, “live” in the moment, hi-energy, innovative, infectious musical performance developed on the streets of S.F., CA. Featuring  the creative drum and percussion stylings of Sacramento artist, John F. King II. This is done using a handcrafted and meticulously designed drumset consisting of pots and pans and garbage cans, amongst various other every day household items.

Denios Roseville Farmers Market & Swap Meet
Food Court @ corner of Vinyard Rd & Atkinson St
Every Saturday and Sunday (rain or shine) 10am till 3pm
Roseville, CA
$6 entry fee
www.deniosmarket.com 

