The Sacramento Kings have their first home game this week, and game goers will find exciting new drinks this season. Empress 1908 Gin is the official gin of YOUR Sacramento Kings, and Dulce Vida Tequila is the official tequila.

Bar director Johnny Codd of Sacramento’s Selland Family Restaurants showed us how to make signature cocktails you can find at the Golden 1 Center this season.



