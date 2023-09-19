The 6th Annual Jones’n for a Cure Golf Tournament, Monday September 25th, raises money to fund research specific to battling brain tumors and greater access to resources for anyone battling this awful disease. It is a fun event featuring not only golf, but also a virtual silent auction, raffle prizes, team awards, and a luncheon.



https://jonesn-for-a-cure-2023.perfectgolfevent.com

https://jfac.winningbidder.com/event/1758

