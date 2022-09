September 26th, 2022

6:30 am -1:00 pm

Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, 3645 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821

The 5th annual Jones’n for a Cure Golf Tournament raises money to fund research specific to battling brain tumors and greater access to resources for anyone battling this awful disease. It is a fun event featuring not only golf, but also a live online auction, raffle prizes, team awards and a luncheon.