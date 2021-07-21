Julian’s Recipe Baguette Bruschetta

Ingredients:

– Julian’s Recipe baguette of choice

– 4 tbsp olive oil

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 4 large tomatoes, diced

– ¼ cup basil, sliced

– 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

– 1 tsp salt

– pinch red pepper flakes

Directions:

1. In a skillet over medium heat, heat your oil. Add garlic and toast until golden. Remove all from heat and cool.

2. In a bowl, toss tomatoes, basil, vinegar, salt and red pepper flakes. Add garlic and olive oil and toss until all is combined. Let marinate for 30 minutes.

3. Slice Julian’s Recipe baguette in half, brushing both sides of Julian’s Recipe baguette slice with olive oil. Place your slices of baguette face down for 2 minutes on each side on your grill on low heat. Remove from heat, and set aside.

4. Spoon tomato mixture on top of baguette slices. Serve.

