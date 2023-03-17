Julie Kim will be performing at Punch Line Sacramento on Sunday, March 26. Julie is stand-up comedian and writer. Julie recently toured across North America with Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Crazy Rich Asians). She has been at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, the Seattle International Comedy Competition, the Boston Comedy Festival, and every major comedy festival in Canada. She’s been featured on national TV and radio. Julie is also a writer for TV and film. She has written for CBC’s The Debaters, Laugh out Loud, Kim’s Convenience, Run the Burbs, and other shows you may have heard of. Julie was also a writer and producer for Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim’s Convenience) as he hosted The Juno Awards in 2022. Julie’s mission is to spread happiness, lighten hearts, and unite through laughter.



(916) 925-8500

https://www.punchlinesac.com/

