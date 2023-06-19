The Black Leadership Council (BLC) is a collection of leaders seeking to improve conditions for Black Californians and other vulnerable populations across our state. They acknowledge that they are not the only ones fighting for change, and seek to align and leverage Black Leadership voices across the state to make meaningful, substantive, and systemic-level changes to achieve Black Prosperity. They define Black Prosperity as increased household wealth, access to equitable systems of care, and the ability to compete in the modern economy for Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC). They define equitable systems of care as systems of housing, education, and healthcare that are free of systemic and historic racism, and free of institutional barriers based on race, class, color and/or zip code.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction