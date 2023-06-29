Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans, will be roaring into Sacramento for the first time ever this summer playing Golden 1 Center for six action-packed performances from June 30-July 2, 2023.



June 30-July 2

Friday, June 30 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 1 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 2 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Golden 1 Center

Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or visit the venue box office during open hours on event days.