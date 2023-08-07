Kaladhaara is a non-profit organization based in Sacramento focused on imparting Indian classical dance to the next generation. They will be performing a dance-musical on the 13th of August called “Cosmic Elements” – a thematic production and well researched presentation based on different elemental sanctorums of India.



10548 Armstrong Ave, Mather, CA 95655

405-334-6861

https://kaladhaara.org/

