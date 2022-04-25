Kalani Kakes is cottage food bakery specializing in island desserts. Their menu is inspired by the movie 50

First Dates, and features Hawaiian favorites including Hawaiian chantilly, POG, butter mochi, and tropical

flavors: guava, lilikoi, pineapple, haupia, Kona coffee, mango, macadamia and li hing mui. Kalani Kakes is

having a “takeover” event at The Creative Space on 4/29 from 5-9pm, turning it into a dessert diner with

many of their best selling items and event only featured items. Aloha!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction