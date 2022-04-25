Kalani Kakes is cottage food bakery specializing in island desserts. Their menu is inspired by the movie 50
First Dates, and features Hawaiian favorites including Hawaiian chantilly, POG, butter mochi, and tropical
flavors: guava, lilikoi, pineapple, haupia, Kona coffee, mango, macadamia and li hing mui. Kalani Kakes is
having a “takeover” event at The Creative Space on 4/29 from 5-9pm, turning it into a dessert diner with
many of their best selling items and event only featured items. Aloha!
