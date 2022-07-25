Kandelita Company is a small candle company based in Elk Grove, California. They specialize in creating unique fragrances inspired by Filipino and Asian culture such as ube, leche flan, boba and lychee. All candles are made with a custom blend of soy and coconut wax- better for the environment and great for your home!

www.kandelitacompany.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction