Kat Painter is a professional dance instructor and choreographer. She specializes in line and couples social and competitive dancing. You can find her 4 nights a week at Stoney’s Rockin’ Rodeo (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) and on Thursdays at Faces Nightclub, as well as other venues around town. Private and group lessons are available. Contact Kat for more info.

