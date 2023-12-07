Katie Wilbert, a Sacramento native, is a screenwriter and actor in LA. This Christmas you can watch her holiday romance, A Vineyard Christmas, on Amazon Prime, Freevee, and other streaming platforms near you!

A Vineyard Christmas follows Heather Marquez, host of ‘Read Between the Vines’, who is determined to create the perfect Christmas episode by featuring a unique winery from her hometown. The only thing standing in her way? Rudy, the attractive, stubborn owner of the winery.

Starring Nikki Mckenzie and Victor Zinck Jr., and directed by Ana Valine.



www.katiewilbert.com

Instagram: @katiewilbert

